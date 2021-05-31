Marvel's Secret Invasion Working Title Revealed

✖

Marvel's Secret Invasion is getting ready to head into production with a working title for the project now revealed as "Jambalaya." It's unclear whether or not Jamabalaya is any indication of what to expect from the Secret Invasion series but the word is the name of a popular food of West African, French, and Spanish influence. On the pages of Marvel Comics, Secret Invasion is a story which pulls influences and characters from several storylines, so this might be where the working title was found. This news was first reported by The Ronin.

Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir have all recently joined a cast which also includes Captain Marvel's Ben Mendelsohn. The series is set to be directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim. It remains to be seen how the story will change, given the Skrulls' somewhat less menacing presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than they have in the comics.

During a press event ahead of WandaVision's January premiere, Feige connected with ComicBook.com via Zoom, where we asked if the Secret Invasion TV series will match the sprawling scope of the comic series. "Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no," Feige admitted. "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

The seeds for a Secret Invasion series or movie were first planted in the Captain Marvel movie which introduced Skrulls into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before they went on to have roles in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Far From Home showed Talos and Nick Fury have been doing a considerable amount of work together, as Talos and his wife Soren essentially filled in for Nick Fury and Maria Hill throughout Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fury was out in the cosmos, expected by fans to have been founding SWORD (a cosmic version of SHIELD, for brevity's sake) and SWORD is playing a part in WandaVision.

