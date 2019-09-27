Marvel’s Shang-Chi Production Start Date and Project Synopsis Revealed

Marvel’s Shang-Chi movie has gotten a big boost on fans “most-anticipated” list ever since it was revealed to be titled Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With the origin of Marvel’s Martial Arts master now tied to the revealation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s real Mandarin, Shang-Chi has truly become a Marvel event film – and now we know when cameras are set to begin rolling on the project! Production List has revealed that Shang-Chi will begin shooting on November 1st, with the production currently slated for shoots in both Australia and Los Angeles. In addition to that information, we also got an initial description of the project:

“In the comics, Shang-Chi is the son of China-based globalist who raised and educated his progeny in his reclusive China compound, closed off ot the outside world. The son trained in the martial arts and developed unsurpassed skills.”

Now granted, that’s just a project description, and not a full-fledged project synopsis, but it’s somewhat telling, nonetheless.

The description skips over the fact that Shang-Chi’s “globalist” father is actually the leader of an international crime syndicate in the comics, which has led to fan speculation that the Shang-Chi movie will retcon things to make That Mandarin (actor Tony Chiu-Wai Leung) Shang-Chi’s father in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s could be additional evidence of that in the synopsis line about the reclusive compound where Shang-Chi was raised; it’s a perfect echo of the characters comic book origin – not to mention a perfect way to explain why Shang-Chi (and The Mandarin) have been off the radar during earlier events of the MCU.

So far, a common concern for fans heading into Phase 4 of the MCU is how to explain how this new wave of characters (Shang-Chi, The Eternals, etc.) were out of the picture during phases I – III. For the Eternals it will probably be a smoother integration, as that race of super beings comes with the background of being a society hidden away from humanity and unconcerned with the world. With The Mandarin having been part of the MCU since the very first chapter (Iron Man), Shang-Chi has a bigger challenge ahead of it.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects includeBlack Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.