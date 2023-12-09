Marvel's Silk: Spider Society TV Series Gets Major Update

Silk: Spider Society, based on the Spider-Man adjacent character from the pages of Marvel Comics, will resume work on its writers room in the new year. According to Deadline the work on the show will resume in January. The Silk TV series writers room was already assembled and working before the writers strike began this summer, and with it finally reconvening in January it will be one of the last to get back to work. The trade reports that the WGA gave notice to Amazon that its delay in re-opening the Silk writers room was a violation of the Strike Termination Agreement between the WGA and AMPTP, one that could result in legal action.

The news that the writers room for Silk: Spider Society will re-open in January could be hindered by one thing though. According to the trade, the reason Prime Video series had held off on resuming work for the series is that they're currently reviewing the previously written material to decide if they even want to proceed. Angela Kang of The Walking Dead universe signed on to showrun Silk: Spider Society after signing an overall deal with Prime Video. Deadline reports that "the tentative writers room start date is contingent on" reviewing the material by Amazon Studios' bosses.

It was previously confirmed that the live-action Silk TV series would be the first in a new creative partnership between Sony and Amazon, one that one build "a suite of live-action television series based on the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, which includes over 900 characters." In addition to Silk: Spider Society, a TV series based on the Spider-Man Noir character is also in development.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career," Angela Kang said previously. "I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge-bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."

Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.

In the pages of Marvel comics, Cindy Moon aka Silk first appeared in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man in the 2010s and was created writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos. As the above series description reveals, Silk's origins were retconned to reveal that after the radioactive spider bit Peter Parker and gave him his powers, it had another bite victim, Cindy Moon, who was then given the same spider powers as well. Beyond appearing in pages of Amazing Spider-Man, Silk has anchored her own series five times.

One actress has publicly thrown her hat in the ring to take on the role of Cindy Moon in the future, with Minnie Mills, who appeared on Prime Video as Shayla in the series The Summer I Turned Pretty. When asked online by a fan what her dream role would be, Mills previously said: "Silk aka Cindy Moon! I'm a huge Spider-Man fan and I've read all her comics and being able to bring to life a badass like her while representing my Korean heritage?!? r u kidding"