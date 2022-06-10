Silk Producer Teases Spider-Man Spinoff Is off to "A Really Exciting Start"

✖

A lot of heroes and villains of the Marvel universe are making their way into live-action, either within the Marvel Cinematic Universe or in Sony's ever-growing Spider-Man Universe. The latter franchise is aiming to dip its toe into television with projects like Silk, a series planned to debut on Prime Video. The series was first announced in the fall of 2020, but still has yet to begin production or announce who will play its titular role. In a recent interview with Deadline's Crew Call podcast, producer Phil Lord gave an update on the status of Silk, indicating that the series is off to "a really exciting start" and that news will be made public "someday soon."

"We're developing all that stuff with great care and there's a really exciting start for Silk," Lord teased. "It's coming along. There'll be news someday soon."

The series would follow fan-favorite Marvel Comics character Cindy Moon, who has previously been described in casting descriptions for the series as a Korean-American between 19 and 29 years old who is a kid from Queens who is on her own for the first time. Although she's a total beginner in law enforcement and fighting crime, she is said to love the feeling of beating up criminals to let her frustrations out, and has an affinity for '80s and '90s pop culture. She also struggles with her identity and heritage, but she tries to focus on her family, friends, and relationships.

Watchmen and Ash vs Evil Dead executive producer Tom Spezialy will be serving as executive producer and showrunner on Silk, alongside previously-announced executive producer and writer Lauren Moon. Previous reports had indicated that The Walking Dead and Jupiter's Legacy's Sang Kyu Kim would be showrunning the series. It is unclear at this point if she will still have a role on the production.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Lord and Chris Miller will serve as producers, as part of their overall deal to develop Spider-Man-themed TV shows for Sony.

"We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio," Lord and Miller said in a statement when that deal was first announced. "Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be."

