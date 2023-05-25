Sony's Spider-Man: Noir and Silk Shows Halt Production During Writers' Strike

Sony's Spider-Verse TV shows have halted development in light of the WGA writer's strike. A new interview with Collider saw Phil Lord and Chris Miller talk about the process of creating Spider-Man Noir's show and Silk's big debut on-screen. For those wondering, these are related to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its predecessor. But, it's not essential to see upcoming Sony movie. However, a lot of these Spider-Verse projects are rather integral to the company's long-term plans around the Sony Universe of Spider-Man Characters. So, any delays could possibly affect other projects we haven't even hear about yet. Check out what he had to say down below!

Lord told the outlet that the Spider-Man Noir series was absolutely still happening. He responded to the query with a quick "yes" before launching into a larger comment on the status of the other Spider-Verse TV projects. "It was [in development] until the writers' strike and everything shut down. But once that gets resolved, we'll get back into it. But it's coming along nicely." While fans want to see Cage play the character again, Lord had to remain coy about any chance of the superstar's potential involvement and said, 'There is any chance.'"

Cage actually talked to Comicbook.com back in March. During our conversation, the actor addressed the upcoming show and how he dits into it. "Well, I think it's a wonderful character," Cage revealed. "It's a character that lends itself to channeling some of my favorite noir movie stars. It doesn't matter if new generations do not know who [Humphrey] Bogart is or [James] Cagney is. The point is that those vocalizations or Edward G. Robinson, those rhythms worked. They work on camera. They work in terms of the way they sound. Spider-Man, for me, is the coolest superhero. I think to have that combined with a noir, like 1930s golden age movie star attitude, makes it one of the most exciting of all the superhero characters."

What's Coming In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

