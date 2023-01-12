Silk Producer Working on Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Series for Sony

A new take on Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is on the way. Earlier this week, reports revealed that Lucifer and The Expanse writer-producer Jason Ning is developing a television adaptation of the novel, as well as the four other novels in Wang DuLu's Crane Iron Pentalogy. This series will be developed as part of Ning's new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, which includes the upcoming Marvel-inspired television series Silk: Spider Society. That live-action series is set to air on Prime Video and EPIX+.

The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon books were previously adapted into an Oscar-winning film directed by Ang Lee, which premiered in 2000. There were previously plans to adapt the series into a television show on Netflix, but that never materialized.

What is Silk: Spider Society about?

Silk: Spider Society would follow fan-favorite Marvel Comics character Cindy Moon, who is described as "a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk."

"We're developing all that stuff with great care and there's a really exciting start for Silk," producer Phil Lord teased in a recent interview. "It's coming along. There'll be news someday soon."

The Walking Dead's Angela Kang will be serving as showrunner. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Lord and Chris Miller will serve as producers, as part of their overall deal to develop Spider-Man-themed TV shows for Sony.

"We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio," Lord and Miller said in a statement when that deal was first announced. "Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be."

