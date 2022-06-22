The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Wants to Play Marvel's Silk

The heroes and villains of Marvel Comics are getting the spotlight in movies and television, both through Marvel Studios and through Sony's ever-evolving universe of Marvel characters. That latter franchise is expected to head into television with Silk, a live-action Prime Video series centering around the heroine Cindy Moon / Silk. The series has been in the works for several years now, and there's no current indication of who will play the titular role — but actress Minnie Mills, who recently starred as Shayla in the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, recently threw her hat into the ring for the role. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Mills revealed that Silk is her dream role, she's "read all her comics", and that "being able to bring to life a badass like her while representing [her] Korean heritage" would be a highlight.

(Photo: Instagram)

The series would follow fan-favorite Marvel Comics character Cindy Moon, who has previously been described in casting descriptions for the series as a Korean-American between 19 and 29 years old who is a kid from Queens who is on her own for the first time. Although she's a total beginner in law enforcement and fighting crime, she is said to love the feeling of beating up criminals to let her frustrations out, and has an affinity for '80s and '90s pop culture. She also struggles with her identity and heritage, but she tries to focus on her family, friends, and relationships.

"We're developing all that stuff with great care and there's a really exciting start for Silk," producer Phil Lord teased in a recent interview. "It's coming along. There'll be news someday soon."

Watchmen and Ash vs Evil Dead executive producer Tom Spezialy will be serving as executive producer and showrunner on Silk, alongside previously-announced executive producer and writer Lauren Moon. Previous reports had indicated that The Walking Dead and Jupiter's Legacy's Sang Kyu Kim would be showrunning the series. It is unclear at this point if she will still have a role on the production.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Lord and Chris Miller will serve as producers, as part of their overall deal to develop Spider-Man-themed TV shows for Sony.

"We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio," Lord and Miller said in a statement when that deal was first announced. "Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be."

