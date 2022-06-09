Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie: What MCU Characters Will Be on the Team?

The Abomination (Photo: Marvel Studios) Marvel Studios is already making way for Tim Roth to return as Emil Blonsky/Abomination in the She-Hulk TV series, in addition to his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cameo, and his character would be ripe for a spot on the Thunderbolts. Though only recently appearing on the team, if there's going to be a strong-man on the team, Abomination isn't a bad pick, plus his inclusion could lead to another character on the team. More on that later. prevnext

Baron Zemo Baron Zemo was the originally leader for the Thunderbolts, so it frankly would make a ton of sense for him to appear on the MCU version of the group. Though back in another prison, Zemo's time on the Thunderbolts (before it was revealed they were secretly bad guys) came with him adopting a new persona, Citizen V. Marvel Studios could replicate this plotline on the big screen, giving the character new lease on life and a new design for toys.

Yelena Belova/Black Widow Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova has already made waves in the MCU after appearances in both the Black Widow movie and Hawkeye, so her inclusion on the Thunderbolts would give her an all-new team dynamic to play with and a perfect display for her talents on the screen.

Red Hulk Yes, William Hurt passed away earlier this year, but Marvel Comics has another Red Hulk at their disposal, fellow military man General Robert L. Maverick. It seems unlikely that Hurt's character would be recast after his many appearances in the MCU, and General Maverick would give them a new character to introduce, plus an all-new Hulk for the big screen.

Ghost Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost hasn't appeared in the MCU since Ant-Man and The Wasp, and with the character historically appearing on the Thunderbolts this is a golden opportunity to bring her back and provide fans with closure on the character's status.

Taskmaster Last seen being helped by the Black Widows at the end of Black Widow, the character hasn't technically been seen in the MCU since the events of that film, which take place before Avengers: Infinity War and thus several years in the past. Though free of the control of the Red Room, it's unclear if the MCU's Taskmaster still has their abilities available to them, but that's an easy hand wave to get them back. Taskmaster has long been a part of the Thunderbolts, and their inclusion might also give Marvel a chance to do the character in a way that will please fans.

US Agent This seems inevitable, not only because the US Agent has been a central character on the Thunderbolts in years past but because there is history between the recently hired director Jake Schreier and the actor who plays US Agent, Wyatt Russell. Schreier previously directed six episodes of Lodge 49, the Wyatt Rusell-starring series from AMC, including the series finale. There's precedent both on the page and behind the camera, so consider this one a lock.

Whiplash Whiplash has long been a member of the Thunderbolts, but even this seems about as likely as finding Bigfoot. Mickey Rourke famously hated playing the character and Marvel appears to have no lost love between them. Might be funny to recast the role and then have Whiplash killed off permanently like the opening scene of The Suicide Squad though, right?

The Winter Soldier (Photo: Marvel Studios) Another classic member, and previously leader of the Thunderbolts, the inclusion of Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes would give the character a new place to appear in the MCU but also plenty of screen time with Baron Zemo once again. It's unclear if Bucky will even appear in the upcoming Captain America 4, so a spot on the Thunderbolts would give MCU fans their Winter Soldier fix.