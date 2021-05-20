Marvel's What If: New Images Revealed for Disney+ Series

✖

Marvel’s What If… just released some new images ahead of the Disney+ series’ big reveal. People have been waiting for this one since it appeared at a Disney Investor day a few years ago. Agent Carter as Captain Britain, Doctor Strange, and Nick Fury all show up in this artwork. Hawkeyes is bad as well and the framing of the scene looks like the archer’s introduction in Thor. So, What If will be playing fast and loose with the Marvel timeline. (As it seems a lot of the Phase 4 slate will be with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and LOKI.) The Agent Carter adventure is something that fans have been clamoring for since we saw Peggy at the end of Avengers: Endgame. It will be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for her in this alternate timeline. LOKI might just be a few weeks away, but the MCU machine continues to roll on.

There’s a laundry list of actors that have graced the screen in the MCU and some of them will be back for this animated entry. According to showrunner AC Bradley, fans of the MCU should expect to see a character from a bunch of the movies represented

"Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense," Bradley previously told Discussing Film. "On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T'Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways."

MCU mainstays including Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and some surprises are expected to make their presence felt. Jeffery Wright is on board as The Watcher to explain this whole thing.

The complete WandaVision series is now streaming on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is also soaring on the service as well. Black Widow hits theaters July 9th, Loki debuts on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on Sep 3rd, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Marvel's What If...? has yet to set a release date with Disney+.

What else do you want to see in What If? Let us know down in the comments!