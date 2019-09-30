Marvel’s Disney+ Shows Reportedly Getting Budgets Upwards of $25 Million per Episode

It’s no secret Disney is pulling out all the stops for Disney+. In fact, the House of Mouse’s new direct-to-consumer service might end up producing some of the most expensive episodic programming television viewers have ever seen. Spinning out of a Variety report that suggested Marvel Studios could end up taking over Marvel Television and have all shows at one studio, insiders suggested Disney would end up spending anywhere from $12 million to $25 million per episode. In comparison, earlier reports suggested HBO ended up paying about $15 million per episode in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

Also for comparison, the initial slate of Marvel shows on Netflix were produced using a budget of $200m. Considering four seasons were produced under that deal, shows like Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage got just under $4 million per episode.

Earlier this summer, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased Disney+ would be home to an “embarrassment of riches” for Marvel and for a good reason — the company is sinking anywhere from $100m to $150m into each season of their shows on Disney+.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige said at Comic-Con. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

Marvel’s announced slate of Disney+ shows includes The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, WandaVision on Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, and Hawkeye in Fall 2021. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk have yet to set release dates.

Other upcoming MCU films include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

