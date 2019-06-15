Marvel Fan Creates Website to Search MCU Quotes as If They Were Bible Verses

In the digital age, You never know what you’ll come across on the internet, for better or for worse. In a post-Avengers: Endgame world, Marvel fans are clamoring at whatever Avengers-filled content they can get their hands on and thanks to programmer Sean Lennaerts, those die-hard MCU fans can now treat Marvel movies like their Bible…literally.

Lennaerts programmed a new website that has hundreds of the MCU’s most memorable quotes programmed into it. All you have to do is search and it will come up with the quote, the movie it was in, and the time that quote was said. The end result is not unlike you’d see how people quote Bible verses and the like. The nifty site for the Marvel faithful in your life can be found here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, such site will be super helpful to the droves of fans looking to quote Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the like. Luckily for those fans, Avengers: Endgame featured two versions of the character. Earlier this year, we sat down with Matt Aitken — one of the VFX supervisors on Endgame — to discuss the differences between the characters.

“He is kind of like a slightly different character,” Aitken says of the younger Thanos in Endgame. “But we did use the same base assets for both films. We spent a lot of time, obviously, on Infinity War working Thanos up. But then the Thanos that we see in Endgame is a younger Thanos. He’s come forward from 2014, so he’s… technically, I think he’s like four years younger than the Thanos of Infinity War. He’s more agile. He’s kind of at the peak of his physical prowess. And he’s also clothed differently. He’s wearing the armor. He’s in battle mode.”

“We did the sequences on Titan for Infinity War where he was kind of dressed much more casually, and he’s more philosophical in those. So we had that work to do to kind of redress him in the armor. We wanted to reflect his youth and his power, mainly through animation. So that’s not so much a change that we make to the base asset, but it is a change that we make to the approach on how we’re animating him.”

What’s your favorite line in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media. Avengers: Endgame continues its box office run while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.