MCU Theory Suggests Peter Quill and Captain Marvel Dated

Buckle in, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, this one’s going to be a doozy — this theory is so bizarre and out there, that it just might work. In a theory shared by u/Alexandrite1234, there’s a decent bit of evidence to support that at some point throughout the timeline of the MCU, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) were an item of some sorts.

Hey, we warned you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to theory, Pratt’s reference in Guardians of the Galaxy in about a “Kree girl” he was with nearly ripping out his thorax was about none other than Captain Marvel. The supporting evidence with this is the existence of those goofy Trolls dolls at unique points throughout the MCU. At the tail end of Guardians of the Galaxy, Quill tricks Yondu (Michael Rooker) with one and coincidentally enough, they’re also located in Mar-Vell’s space lab hovering outside of Earth.

Between the end of Captain Marvel and beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy is about 18 years, give or take a year or two. That’d be plenty of time for the two to meet up at some point in the adventures of the cosmos.

While it does seem at least somewhat plausible, some dissenting evidence would be the fact that Danvers isn’t technically a part of the Kree race. Sure, she has Kree blood, but she’s human through and through. One could counter that with an understanding on Quill’s part, though. Maybe she had mentioned she had just left Hala and the Guardian assumed she was Kree.

Then, there are the odds that the two have actually met. The universe is expansive and surely Danvers was busy fighting crime elsewhere, while Quill was likely causing trouble at the time. And then there’s the fact that there’s no comic precedence for this relationship to occur on-screen anyway.

What do you think? Have Peter and Carol been an item in the past? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Captain Marvel is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th. Both Captain Marvel and Quill can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, out in theaters now.