Thunderbolts Fan Poster Imagines The Punisher and Red Hulk Joining Forces in the MCU

Now that Marvel Studios is moving into a whole landscape post-Avengers: Endgame, the Burbank-based studio hasn’t shied away from announcing a whole plethora of projects from all over the genre spectrum. First, you have a super-spy thriller like Black Widow next May before a cosmic epic that spans thousands of years in Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals. Then you have movies like the kung fu-based Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the MCU’s first horror flick in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With movies all over the place tonally, an increasingly large contingent fans have been holding out hope for a Thunderbolts movie at one point or another.

Thanks to one splendid fan artist, fan campaigns might swell to an all-time high after showing what Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross and Frank Castle could look like together on a team. Using Jon Bernthal‘s likeness for The Punisher and a cigar-chomping Red Hulk, the poster is sure to be a delight for fans hoping to see a team-up. You can see it for yourself in its full glory below.

As far as MCU villains go, Ant-Man and the Wasp star Hannah John-Kamen has previously said she’d love reprising her role as Ghost in the supervillain flick.

“That would be fun! That would be fun. I think, you know, as well, in the original comics Ghost was with Iron Man, it was actually originally Iron Man (villain), you know, and I actually went when I was in Atlanta, went and actually bought the Thunderbolts comic books,” John-Kamen shared with press a during a set visit for the film. “With any Marvel character whatever happens to them, you always go the possibility is endless. And with me, it would be an honor to work with any of the heroes, and any of the antagonist, and any of the things in the Marvel Universe. I mean, yeah, that would be amazing!?”

