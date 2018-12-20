Chris Hemsworth Trolls Thor In New ‘Men In Black International’ Trailer

The first trailer for the new Men in Black sequel/reboot, Men in Black International, finally arrived online Thursday morning, and brought with it a reunion that every Marvel fan has been waiting for. Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are once again fighting side-by-side on the big screen, but the popular duo isn’t the only way in which the God of Thunder makes his mark in the new Men in Black trailer.

At the end of the trailer, after the movie’s title card appears, Hemsworth is shown in one more scene, being tossed around by an alien that’s much bigger than he is. When he’s thrown across the room, Hemsworth’s Agent H sees a small hammer lying on the floor and he picks it up to use as a weapon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Now the tables have turned,” he says, before throwing the hammer at his enemy, end over end. Of course, if you’ve ever seen a Thor movie, you know exactly what’s going on here.

The Marvel hero wields a mighty hammer called Mjolnir, that possesses an otherworldly amount of power. Thor tosses his Mjolnir at his enemies and it sends them flying, then usually comes right back to his hand. The other big caveat is that almost no one else can pick up the hammer, because it has to deem them worthy.

In this Men in Black trailer, Hemsworth definitely finds a hammer, and throws it just like his Marvel character would Mjolnir, but things turn out much differently in the end. Once he tosses the hammer at his enemy, the alien catches it with one hand and marches toward him. “That was an impressive catch,” he exclaims, before getting attacked again.

After the hammer is rendered ineffective, Hemsworth is mercilessly attacked by the alien and the trailer ends.

What did you think of the Men in Black International trailer? Did you catch any other Marvel references? Let us know in the comments!

Men in Black International is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2019.