Moon Knight Producer Wants to See Midnight Suns Project Made

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is increasingly dipping its toes into horror territory. The earliest reviews for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness called it the franchise's first legitimate horror film, and Moon Knight was unsettling throughout its six-episode Disney+ run. That's why some suggest a Midnight Suns project should be on the way, especially after Marvel filed a trademark updating the team's name.

We recently got Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis on the phone and considering Moonie is one of the character's fans would like to see join the live-action team, we point blank asked him if a Midnight Suns project was in the works. While he couldn't much in typical Marvel fashion, he did mention the group is something he wants to see.

"That's a great question for my boss down the hall. I can walk into Kevin Feige's office and you'll get all your answers," Curtis responded. "No, but seriously. That's above my pay grade my friend, but I can't wait to see the answer to that as well."

First appearing as the Midnight Sons in the early 1990s, the initial team-up included Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze as they battled Lilith, the Mother of All Demons. The first squad also had Blade, Frank Drake, Hannibal King, Morbius, and the Darkhold Redeemers as part of the series. Since then, the most recent adaptation introduced in Doctor Strange: Damnation included Blade, Doctor Voodoo, Elsa Bloodstone, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, Iron Fist, and Man-Thing.

The group was also rebranded into the Midnight Suns as a part of a new AAA game set for release by Marvel Games. That's due out later this year and features Blade, Wolverine, Robbie Reyes, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Nico Minoru, Magik, and three unannounced entries as playable characters in its lineup.

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

