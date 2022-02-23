Midnight Suns: New Filing Teases Extended Plans for Marvel’s Revamped Horror Team

We’ve known about Marvel’s rebranding of the Midnight Sons for the better part of a year now, and it looks like Marvel might have more plans beyond a video game franchise with the rebranded group. Now going by the Midnight Suns, Marvel filed two trademarks earlier this month for the group: one that covers the company for printed comic books and graphic novels and another for “non-downloadable” comics and graphics novels, or in layman’s terms, digital comics.

The filings were filed under the Marvel Characters, Inc. corporation, the holding company Disney uses for virtually all of its various Marvel-related trademarks. While comics characters—anywhere from Spider-Man to Darkhawk, MODOK, and beyond—are trademarked under that company, other facets happen to be covered too, such as the trademarks for movie names from Marvel Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/adambarnhardt/status/1496258028533960711?s=20&t=SxvGILfJbpGzyoiBofhoqg

Now, not to pull the cart before the horse or anything, but this doesn’t necessarily mean much. At the very least, the House of Ideas is trying to cover their bases should they decide to go forward with something. Case in point, also visible on the list is a trademark filing for Marvel Studios’ Nomad, a series that hasn’t been announced from Marvel Studios. Back in the day, the United States Patent and Trademark Office has a listing for Marvel’s Glyph, a series that was never put into meaningful development.

It could also mean that Marvel is simply in the process of developing a comic series that acts as a tie-in to the new game as well—or it could mean the renamed group is the new branding for the horror characters moving forward. Either way, it’s reasonable to believe fans should expect to see the group appear in the video game first, now due out in the second half of this year.

“We decided to share that we’ve made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022,” the announcement from Creative Director Jake Solomon and Senior Franchise Producer Garth DeAngelis reads in part. “We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly. We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible. We believe in our creative vision for Marvel’s Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel. These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns doesn’t have a new release date as of yet.

Who would you want to see in the next iteration of the team? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up to chat all things Marvel!