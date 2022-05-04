Marvel's Midnight Suns Release Date Could Be Revealed Soon

✖

It looks like the release date for the upcoming strategy game Marvel's Midnight Suns could be announced in the near future. Announced by 2K Games and Firaxis Games in 2021, the latest Marvel video game was originally slated to launch in the early portion of 2022. However, 2K Games announced last November that it would instead be pushing the launch date back to some point in the second half of this year. And while we still don't have an official date to go off of at this point, it sounds like a launch announcement for Midnight Suns could be arriving shortly.

This reason for this belief stems from the fact that Marvel's Midnight Suns has now officially been rated in Australia. The rating, which just arrived this week, gives the game a "Mature" rating in the region. It's worth noting that this same rating might not end up being the same in all territories.

So what does the rating for Marvel's Midnight Suns have to do with its release date? Well, oftentimes, when a game is officially rated it means that its launch isn't too far behind. The fact that 2K Games is clearly pushing out Midnight Suns to get rated by various entities around the globe suggests that the publisher is in the final stages of preparing to release the title.

Even if Marvel's Midnight Suns is getting close to releasing, it's worth keeping in mind that we already know it won't hit store shelves until the second half of 2022. As such, the earliest time in which we could see it launch would be in July. Even if Midnight Suns doesn't release during this month, though, it seems likely that we should start to hear more about the game at a time in the near future.

Until then, you can continue to plan to play Marvel's Midnight Suns on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC whenever it does release. And for everything else related to Midnight Suns, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage hub right here for more information in the future.