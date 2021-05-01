Moon Knight Begins Filming, First Set Photos Revealed for Oscar Isaac Disney+ Series

✖

Just hours after the very first look at the long-awaited film adaptation of The Flash, Marvel's Moon Knight joined in the fun, with the first set photos emerging from the shoot for the Disney+ series. They have reportedly been shooting at the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest for a couple of days, but nobody could confirm it until today. That likely suggests that the Egyptian mythology that informs Moon Knight's mythology will have at least some of its roots in scenes shot at the museum, since multiple days on location are unlikely to be a minor story beat.

The series stars Oscar Isaac in the title role, and Ethan Hawke as the villain. The character is one who has developed a passionate cult following, so while he might not be as popular as Daredevil and The Punisher, the show has been a long-awaited development.

You can see the shots below.

So after a little detective work I can confirm: they have been shooting #MoonKnight for the past few days in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest. Considering the equipment and timeline, it was definitely not just some short museum visit scene... #OscarIsaac #EthanHawke pic.twitter.com/yusLqKeQXM — Goretity Dániel (gore) (@d_rettegi) April 30, 2021

Featuring Marc Spector (Isaac), Moon Knight is a cult classic amongst Marvel fans for his darker, more adult stories throughout the years. Those same vibes are what Mahershala Ali said drew him to Marvel Studios — more specifically, a reboot of the Wesley Snipes-starring Blade franchise.

"Since they were having conversations about bringing it back into being, I just wanted to be considered for it because I had definitely a connection, at least in my mind, to Wesley Snipes going back to high school," the Luke Cage alum said in a recent interview. "People use to joke and say that we looked alike and all this stuff. Sometimes people try to throw a little dig on you, they call me his character name. They call me Shadow from [Spike Lee jazz drama] Mo’ Better Blues or whatever, right?"

Ali added, "I just brought it up as someone who really wanted to take on that [Blade] role and tackle that." On what drew him to the Marvel Comics character, he said, "I love that it's darker. That's all in terms of tone. He's a little bit darker than some of the other ones and so that element was attractive to me."

There is no official release date for Moon Knight yet, although it is expected that the serie will debut in 2022. Keep your eye on ComicBook for details as it develops.