Moon Knight Fans Can’t Get Enough of Oscar Isaac’s Kilt at the Disney+ Premiere

We’re about two weeks away from the debut of Marvel’s Moon Knight on the Disney+ streaming service but actual red carpet premieres for the series are already taking place around the globe with early reactions pouring in. The latest event to take place was the London premiere of the show, fitting considering the series is largely set there, but the biggest splash made was by what series star Oscar Isaac chose to wear to the event, a kilt. Fans of the Star Wars and Marvel actor quickly flocked to social media to react to the photos, and let’s just say people are digging the look.

“I’d never heard of ‘Moon Knight’ before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of ‘Morbius,’ but I’d never heard of ‘Moon Knight,’” Isaac previously said in Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” alongside Morbius star Jared Leto. “I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards – it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially.”

Moon Knight is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

(Cover Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

