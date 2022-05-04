Moon Knight Fans Predict Biggest Finale Reveals

It's finally here. The last episode of Moon Knight is finally set for release in a matter of hours, and the internet will have gotten its first good taste at the legendary Marvel vigilante. As is now the norm with any releases from Marvel Studios, social media is inundated with theories and speculation regarding the next movie the studio might make. With a mysterious series such as Moon Knight, those theories even get far more out there at times.

We've gathered up some of the prevailing theories amongst the fandom, and even had some our our ComicBook.com experts chime in. Keep scrolling to see everyone's theories, but we'll start with one from yours truly first.

My current irrational #MCU obsession?



Thinking #MoonKnight is going to end with a Gorr the God Butcher post-credits scene. — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) February 10, 2022

We're just a matter of weeks away from the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, which features Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. I tweeted back in February theorizing the character's appearance in a post-credits scene killing one of the members of the Ennead, setting him on his god-killing path.

A more reasonable and realistic prediction, however, would be the official announcement of the Werewolf by Night-starring Marvel Studios Halloween special, given the comics connection between that horror character and ol' Moonie.

Let's see what everyone else around these parts is saying!