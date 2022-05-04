Moon Knight Fans Predict Biggest Finale Reveals
It's finally here. The last episode of Moon Knight is finally set for release in a matter of hours, and the internet will have gotten its first good taste at the legendary Marvel vigilante. As is now the norm with any releases from Marvel Studios, social media is inundated with theories and speculation regarding the next movie the studio might make. With a mysterious series such as Moon Knight, those theories even get far more out there at times.
We've gathered up some of the prevailing theories amongst the fandom, and even had some our our ComicBook.com experts chime in. Keep scrolling to see everyone's theories, but we'll start with one from yours truly first.
My current irrational #MCU obsession?— Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) February 10, 2022
Thinking #MoonKnight is going to end with a Gorr the God Butcher post-credits scene.
We're just a matter of weeks away from the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, which features Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. I tweeted back in February theorizing the character's appearance in a post-credits scene killing one of the members of the Ennead, setting him on his god-killing path.
A more reasonable and realistic prediction, however, would be the official announcement of the Werewolf by Night-starring Marvel Studios Halloween special, given the comics connection between that horror character and ol' Moonie.
Let's see what everyone else around these parts is saying!
Who's In It?!
#MoonKnight Theory: The post-credits scene of the finale will be the red sarcophagus opening.— Chris Francesco (@EvenToedBovidae) April 29, 2022
Midnight Sons
We heard Blade (Mahershala Ali) speak in the closing moments of Eternals, and some are wanting to see the character make a cameo appearance long before his movie. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson thinks that may come in this final episode of Moon Knight.
"I would flip out if any of the proto-Midnight Sons showed up," Anderson says. "We know Steven and Dane Whitman are basically in the same area, so a cameo from him or Mahershala Ali's Blade would be incredible."prevnext
The Good Stuff
My theory for the #MoonKnight finale: He was high the entire time— Sanji (@Sanjiwithahat) April 27, 2022
Horror Corner
Throughout its first five episodes, Moon Knight has been largely removed from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with just a few Easter eggs here and there. ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine hope that changes in the finale.
"One of the things about Moon Knight that is great isn't just Oscar Isaac in the lead role as Marc, Jake, and Steven, it's how the series is able to open up the borders to more of the supernatural that we've only seen peaks of with the likes of Dr. Strange," Valentine writes. "In the finale, aside from wrapping up Marc's initial outing, I hope that we get to see a bigger hint as to where the MCU is headed for its more supernatural aspects."prevnext
Crushing Heads
POSSIBLE SPOILER WARNING FOR THE FINALE MOON KNIGHT SEASON 1 🌙🚨
My theory is the end of season 1 will most likely be similar to these two pages worth of panels below pic.twitter.com/R90RmScFtn— Isaiah Burns (@Gaijin0taku) April 30, 2022
Jake Lockley!
Most people want to see Jake Lockley finally make his live-action debut, including our very own Nicole Drum.
"Jake Lockley. Jake Lockley. Jake Lockley. I don't have a specific prediction of how or even why, but I'm putting all my bets on us finally getting Jake," Drum says. "They've teased him enough! It needs to happen! I mean, I didn't read every single appearance of Moon Knight in comics to get to a tv show that doesn't even gimme Jake Lockley. C'mon!"prevnext
Season Two Reveal
Here’s my theory: they’re NOT going to wrap everything up in the finale. There’s no way they can in 42 minutes. That’s why I think it’s not an ending for him— it’s a beginning. I’m going to just be optimistic because they haven’t given us a bad episode yet. #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/0pKd5JK616— Moon Kasey 🌕 (@RawbertBeef) April 28, 2022
The first five episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+ with the finale slated to release on Wednesday, May 4th.1comments
What are you thinking about the series so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
