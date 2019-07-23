True Detective Creator Expresses Interest in Making Moon Knight for Marvel

The debut of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 marked one of the most important events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it was the first major exploration of characters that were lesser-known to the general public, only for that film to become a massive success. As the MCU has expanded in a number of ways, various obscure superheroes have taken center stage, with devout fans wondering when Moon Knight will get an adaptation. At this past weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced their slate of Phase 4 projects, in addition to confirming Mahershala Ali would play Blade in Phase 5. This news came as a disappointment to True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, who had hoped to make a Moon Knight project with Ali.

Seemingly to pay his respects to Wesley Snipes, who played Blade in three feature films, Ali shared an image of the actor in character while adding crown and sword emojis. In a comment on the post, Pizzolatto shared, “Aw man. I wanted us to do Moon Knight.”

Pizzolatto collaborated with Ali on the third season of True Detective, though it’s unclear if his comments hinted that discussing Moon Knight took place while filming or if it was merely wishful thinking on the part of the creator.

Moon Knight debuted in 1975 and has often been compared to DC Comics’ Batman, as they are both immensely rich, using their wealth to craft high-tech gadgetry, and are both masters of a variety of hand-to-hand combat. One big difference is that Batman fights crime to avenge his murdered parents whereas Moon Knight feels as though he is possessed by the Egyptian spirit of vengeance, thwarting thugs to atone for all those he murdered as a mercenary.

Another major difference between Batman and Moon Knight is that, while Batman aims to stick to the shadows and embrace the darkness to use it to his advantage, Moon Knight wears a bright white outfit with the specific purpose of letting his victims see him coming.

While there are currently no official plans for a Moon Knight project, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that talks are happening to develop a project with the character.

“Yes,” Feige shared with ScreenRant when asked if he had plans for the character. “Does that mean five years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now? There are stacks of character cards that we have in our development offices, which we look at. Which we pull for him, which we discussed.”

As the MCU continues to expand and introduce more obscure, darker characters, a Moon Knight project seems inevitable.

