‘Morbius The Living Vampire’ Working Title Revealed

Jared Leto’s unexpected Morbius The Living Vampire film is moving into production soon, and now we know the working title.

The working title for the film is fittingly Plasma according to Production Weekly, though other probable possibilities were no garlic, bite marks, and sunshine aversion….okay maybe not, but all good recommendations right? In any case, the movie is moving along the pipeline quickly, as it seems to be the next film on deck for Sony‘s growing Spider-Man universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the film is about a living vampire, that doesn’t necessarily mean the film has to be Rated-R to be at its most effective, though producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach aren’t ruling it out either, leaving it up to how the story presents itself over time.

“I don’t think there’s a rule written somewhere in stone that all of them have to be one thing,” Tolmach told Collider. “I think we’ve all talked about, ‘Well, if one of these presents itself in a way…’ Look, we have all seen, as you’ve said, the R-rated versions of these movies now working. So, that’s out there. You can succeed to a staggering degree.”

“We couldn’t have done Suicide Squad PG-13,” Arad said. “Just language, or Deadpool, just language. On language alone, which is obscene. There’s no parent out there, that doesn’t look at their kid, ‘Shut the f-ck up.’ So, it’s not like it’s going to be a shocking situation for them, but if we can make it more accessible because people love the Marvel characters.”

Venom was criticized early on for only being PG-13 and not R, but that didn’t stop it from bringing in over $210 million domestically and $780 million worldwide. It seems Morbius will be the next up in Sony’s Spider-Man focused universe, in addition to the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home of course.

Speaking of Spider-Man, it remains to be seen how Spidey will be integrated into the Morbius film if he is at all. Spider-Man was not used in Venom, though it is thought that a sequel to Venom would incorporate the hero. Morbius has been an ally and an enemy at various times in Spider-Man’s career, so we’ll have to wait and see which tact this newest take on the character takes.

Morbius The Living Vampire currently has no release date.

Are you excited for Morbius? Let us know in the comments!