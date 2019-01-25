Matt Smith Joins ‘Morbius’ Spider-Man Spinoff in Major Role

Sony is set to bring an entirely unique corner of the Marvel Comics universe to the big screen with Morbius the Living Vampire, and it sounds like another major actor will be helping bring that story to life.

According to a new report from Variety, Matt Smith is in final talks to join the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie. While it’s unknown what role Smith is poised to play, the report indicates that it’s a “major role” in the film.

Smith is most famously known for portraying the Eleventh doctor on Doctor Who, as well as roles in The Crown and Star Wars: Episode IX.

While there’s no telling exactly what role Smith could be playing, the notion that it’s a major part will surely make fans speculate in one way or another. A report from late last year hinted that the film’s villain would be an original take on Crown, so there’s a chance that that’s a possibility.

Morbius is set to star Jared Leto as the titular Spider-Man villain, who is a scientist whose attempt to cure himself of a blood disease leads to him developing vampire powers. The film will be directed by Safe House‘s Daniel Espinosa. Smith is the second major cast member to official join the project, with Pacific Rim: Uprising‘s Adria Arjona in talks to play the film’s female lead.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” prodicer Avi Arad shared in a previous interview. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.”

Morbius is just the latest entry in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, capitalizing off of the success of last year’s Venom. Solo films for Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Jackpot are also in development at the studio.

What do you think of Matt Smith joining Morbius?