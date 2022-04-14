Ms. Marvel Confirms Major Change to Kamala Khan’s Super Powers

Marvel Studios’ first trailer for Ms. Marvel hinted that the character would have a different power set than her comic book counter-part. The footage gave Kamala Khan powers similar to those of Green Lantern. Her powers look to be that of purple constructs that she creates with her mind, and it seems that they come from a power source that we’ve seen in the trailer. According to a new issue of Empire Magazine (via The Direct), Kamala Khan’s powers in the series come from a pair of bangles that we’ve seen in the trailer.

“…When Khan obtains her own cosmic superstrength and ability to manifest purple crystals via a pair of bangles, she learns that, in a similar way to Peter Parker and Miles Morales, having a dual identity is messy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This should make fans that correlated her power set to those of Green Lantern’s, correct. She gets a piece of jewelry and can create constructs/abilities with her mind. This will probably upset hardcore Marvel fans, but I understand why Marvel Studios would go in that direction.

Recently, Ms. Marvel’s popularity has been on a bit of a rise. The character has reached a point of popularity to headline her own series and become one of the main characters in Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Marvels. Sana Amanat, one of the co-creators of Ms. Marvel, previously discussed her emotions on her characters rising popularity. In an interview with The Inquirer from a few years ago, Amanat talked about characters sudden popularity.

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat previously said of Khan’s rising popularity. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”



Here’s how Disney+ describes the series: “Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger.



What do you think about the change to her power set? Are you excited to see the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!



Ms. Marvel is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 8, 2022!