Ms. Marvel Directors Reveal if Kamala Khan, Family Survived The Blip

The Blip is the biggest connective tissue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, impacting virtually everyone across the universe. Since half of all life disappeared, it stands to reason every person on the planet—and across all of space, for that matter—knew at least one person that was dusted away by the actions of Thanos. When it comes to the Khan family, however, it seems as if they all got through the five-year period without any harm.

That is, of course, according to Ms. Marvel helmers Billal Fallah and Adil El Arbi in a new chat with The Direct. According to the duo, the family's closeness in the series is an indication that none of them were "blipped."

"Well, I would assume that, seeing how the family dynamic is with them, I have a feeling that none of them got snapped," the duo said. "But whenever we ask Kevin about, 'What about The Snap or The Blip? Do we reference it at all?' He would say, 'Don't worry about it. Focus on the story, focus just on that, don't ask too many questions about other movies, other shows and all that.' That was sort of his mantra for Ms. Marvel."

The question has been a popular one to ask creatives in a post-Avengers: Endgame world. The Direct also asked Moon Knight scribe Jeremy Slater about the scenario, and the writer said he felt Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) managed to survive as well.

"We definitely, in the writers room, we all collectively thought he survived the Blip, that he wasn't blipped away," Slater said earlier this year. "Because I don't know how you-I think if he had been blipped and come back, it would be something that you would have to address. It's something you would have to deal with, especially as a character who is trying to find his place in the world, and has a lot of questions about his past. To not touch on the Blip of it all, felt weird. So we all kind of collectively assumed that he was part of the 50% that survived."

