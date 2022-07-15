Marvel Fans Debate Kevin Feige Decisions After Ms. Marvel Finale

Kevin Feige's fingerprints are all over that Ms. Marvel finale and fans have some opinions. It feels like MCU viewers weren't expecting that big reveal to come in a show on Disney+. *Spoiler warning for Ms. Marvel Episode 6* So, Bruno told Kamala Khan that her powers weren't from the bangle, but rather from a mutation in her genes. Such a big change takes Ms. Marvel from an Inhuman in the comics to a mutant like the X-Men in the MCU. Simplifying a concept that audiences are unfamiliar with is a normal part of the Marvel Studios formula at this point. A lot of fans were excited to hear that X-Men The Animated Series music play. Viewers have been asking for the X-Men in the MCU since the moment that Disney got a hold of the property. However, people might not have been expecting the first mutant on-screen to be the lovable hero from Jersey City. Check out some of the conversation down below.

Director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah talked to Entertainment Weekly about the hand that Kevin Feige had in determining their course of action for the series.

"First of all, Kevin didn't want to make a literal translation of what was in the comic book. It's an adaptation," Fallah explained. "We started off with this [idea] of 'hard light,' and from there, we started to create what that power would be — while still doing an homage of what is in the comic book. In the comic, she can't control her power at first. It's making her body bigger and smaller, which is a good metaphor for being a teenager."

