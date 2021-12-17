Kevin Feige Settled an Argument Iman Vellani Was Having Over Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Ms. Marvel has had a tremendous run on the Disney+ streaming service and the character is showing no signs of stopping. Iman Vellani stars in the titular role with grace, power, and charisma. Vellani is expected to star in Marvel Studios' upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels, with the season finale of Ms. Marvel setting up her role in the film. The film is a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a bunch of characters that we have seen in the same phase like Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris). Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo has recently revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home was his favorite film of the slate and it seems as if that film was a major topic of discussion behind-the-scenes. During a recent AMA on Reddit, Vellani revealed that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige settled an argument about the No Way Home Trailer.

"I was having an argument with Nia Dacosta about seeing hobgoblin in that first NWH trailer and asked Kevin if it was him or just Norman," Vellani revealed. "And he sent me the gif of Norman saying "

'you know i'm something of a scientist myself' then i sent the frodo gif of "all right then keep your secrets"

riveting conversations...."

During the final minutes of the season finale of Ms. Marvel, it is revealed that the reason Kamala can access her superpowers is because of a mutation in her genetics. In this moment, the iconic X-Men animated series theme song plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Within the same AMA, Vellani recently broke her silence on the substantial reveal.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

