Are Those Quantum Bands In The Ms Marvel Trailer?





Ms Marvel‘s new trailer has fans asking if the company just gave her The Quantum Bands. These magical accessories allow a “Protector of the Universe” to manipulate energy at will. Kamala Khan’s bracelets have a very distinct design and she mentions that they feel “cosmic” when asked about her powers. This has a lot of internet people wondering if the decision-makers at Marvel decided to make her powers closer to Captain Marvel. It would explain her energy manipulation move-set instead of her embiggening powers off the bat. There are also some comics stories that would bring the source of her powers into line with the Celestials if they wanted to go that route.

In the comics, these bands were bestowed to Captain Marvel (Really Mar-Vell, not Carol Danvers like in the MCU.) by the cosmic entity Eon. The being had watched Earth for the entire history of the Universe and saw potential in humans. When Mar-Vell fell, he chose his successor and passed down the Quantum Bands to another user. Eventually, they would make their way to Marvel Boy and others. Check out the new trailer to see her new powers at work for yourself.

Previously, Iman Vellani talked about her debut as Kamala Khan in the MCU during a red carpet interview. “The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani explained. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Marvel also dropped a brand new synopsis for Ms Marvel: “Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer.

Do you think that Marvel gave her the Quantum Bands or is there something else afoot? Let us know down in the comments!