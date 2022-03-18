Watch: Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reacts to First Trailer





Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani reacted to her Disney+ show’s first trailer. This week brought a brand new look at Kamala Khan’s first adventure in the MCU. The show has been discussed on social media all year. Perceived changes to her powerset and the quality of the representation have all been topics for fans to dissect. But, the trailer gave people some clarity when it comes to the young hero. Vellani is clearly still coming to grips with being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s so excited for people to finally meet Kamala Khan. This video is so relatable and warm that fans are going to be rooting for her before the show even gets rolling. Check out her fun reactions to all the power blasts and force fields down below.

Earlier this week, Vellani thanked fans for being so supportive after the trailer dropped. In a Twitter video, she said, “Hi, I’m Iman Vellani, and I play Ms. Marvel. And I would just like to thank everyone for watching the trailer. The response has been incredible and I’m very excited to finally have shared Kamala with the world. You know, she felt like my little secret for the longest time. And now, it’s real. And it looks real. It’s crazy. June 8th, it’s going to be great.”

Vellani aslo commented on the kind of impact Ms. Marvel would have during a red carpet appearance last year. “The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” she explained. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Ms. Marvel hits this summer and Marvel has a brand new description for fans. “Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Are you looking forward to Ms. Marvel’s MCU debut? Let us know down in the comments!