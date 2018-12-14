‘Ms. Marvel’ Relaunching With New Creative Team

Ms. Marvel has quickly become a fan favorite, and in 2019 she is getting a whole new creative team and relaunch.

Since her debut in 2014, Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, has been written by G. Willow Wilson, who along with artist Adrian Alphona and editors Stephen Wacker and Sana Amanat originally created the character. Ms. Marvel will soon get a whole new creative team though, as the current Ms. Marvel series will come to its conclusion and a new team will take over with a new series titled The Magnificent Ms. Marvel.

That new team will consist of writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Minkyu Jung, and as Wilson explains, the process of this big change started around a year ago.

“I started having this conversation with Sana about the possibility of bringing someone else on about a year ago,” Wilson told EW. “We had planned up through the end of this year, which would take me to five years on the book. This was coming out of a project we originally anticipated would only have about 10 issues, and I will leave having written 60. It just seems so incredible that this character, who was just going to be a fun project for both of us loosely influenced by Sana’s own experiences growing up, had become a cultural phenomenon that was going to outlive us both. Given that was true, I really wanted to be cognizant of the fact that superheroes thrive with a multiplicity of voices telling their stories. I wanted to leave on a high note.”

It was the perfect time to let someone else take the reigns on the character, and Ahmed couldn’t be more excited about exploring this delightful character.

“I think she’s really the face of everything that’s new and fresh and exciting and ’21st century’ at Marvel, and with superheroes in general. To be given stewardship of that is a big deal to me,” Ahmed said. “It’s always thrilling being given responsibility over a beloved character. It’s particularly meaningful for me to be taking over from Willow. She’s an incredible writer, and she’s a friend. I’ve only been in comics for a couple years, I come from fiction and poetry and stuff like that, and Willow has been one of the folks who’s helped me figure out this whole craft and business. She’s my sister, and it’s very cool to be taking the baton from her. There’s something meaningful there.”

Ahmed also gave a few teases about what the series will bring, assuring that the things fans have come to love will still be around.

“Without giving too much away, there’s going to be big-canvas Marvel scope happening in this book, while still maintaining that intimate tone that people have loved about it,” he says. “I think that Kamala’s earned her superlative. She’s been around for a few years and she’s been magnificent. We kind of wanted to announce that this was her leveling up — as she would probably put it.”

“I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised by the change of tone in the art,” Ahmed said. All of the artists who have worked on Ms. Marvel have been stellar, so it’s not that anything needs changing, but there’s a different tone as we go into this new number one, and the art reflects that. It’s not ‘gritty Ms. Marvel,’ but it’s darker and more atmospheric.”

The Magnificent Ms. Marvel hits comic stores in 2019.