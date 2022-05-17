Ms. Marvel Stars Says "Cheesy" Show is Mix of John Hughes and Scott Pilgrim

✖

Make no mistake about it, Ms. Marvel is going to be a coming-of-age tale through and through. In fact, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani says the series is the perfect blend of a John Hughes film, Lady Bird, and Scott Pilgrim. Vellani took to a recent interview to reveal the mashup inspirations, saying the show is very well aware of how cheesy it can be at times.

"It is John Hughes-esque mixed with Lady Bird and Scott Pilgrim," the actor said in an interview with Zavvi. "It's a lot more lighthearted than the other shows. We showcase that being a teenager is awkward, corny, and weird."

Vellani then went on to explain the themes the series will deal with throughout its six-episode run, including friendships, romantic crushes, and the various emotions teenagers go through.

"We are self-aware of how cheesy the show gets sometimes, but when you are growing up everything is so heightened – your emotions, crushes, friendships – it all feels so new," the actor added. "Minor inconveniences also feel like the end of the world. We hold onto that feeling of when you are a kid just wanting to grow up. And when you are a teenager you think you know everything but you don't as you haven't lived yet. We really lean into that."

Marvel's new synopsis for the series can be found below.

"Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is set for release on June 8th while The Marvels hits theaters next February. Captain Marvel can currently be streamed on Disney+.

What other characters would you like to see Kmala interact with in her MCU debut?