Ms. Marvel Star Reveals Only Other Marvel Character She'd Want to Play

The star of Ms. Marvel revealed the only other Marvel character that she would want to play in the MCU. Iman Vellani called dibs on The Devourer of Worlds if the opportunity became available. She just dropped the word Galactus in response to the question during a Reddit AMA this week. The Ms. Marvel actress has been answering so many questions about the MCU as a whole. Although, she's also been very careful to not say anything that would get her called into Kevin Feige's office. Galactus is a bold choice and it would be fun to see her in the big helmet. (Don't let Kamala Khan get into a fight with her friend Squirrel Girl…) No one knows when the big purple baddie is making their way into the MCU. In fact, the plans for Fantastic Four aren't even known to the public yet. So, it's a waiting game to see who will play Galactus in these movies.

Last year, Eternals writer Kat Firpo talked about Galactus' eventual debut in the MCU with The Direct. Everyone is waiting for the cosmic being to make an appearance after high-concept ideas like Arishem the Judge made his way to the big screen. Fans, of course, freaked out when the quotes about Galactus hit the Internet. Fantastic Four is on the docket and that sets off a time in a lot of viewers minds for both the Silver Surfer and his purple employer.

"Galactus is an amazing, amazing character, and villain," Firpo began. "We are, you know, obviously setting the stage for intergalactic, cosmic, megalith confrontations, especially when you kill a space god—and then the space god comes and kidnaps you and plans to judge Earth, I think the door is very much open for world-eating villains…"

He continued, "There's definitely conversations about these post-credits sequences, about who we're introducing, where we're going. Galactus is one of those iconic figures of the Marvel Universe that we're excited to see. But sometimes I think you leave yourself open, you leave these doors open, and who knows what's happening in number two. Maybe you're too busy saving a Celestial from Galactus that you end up incurring his [wrath]… anything's possible."

When do you think we'll see the "real" Galactus in the MCU? Let us know down in the comments!