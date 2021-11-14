Eternals Fan Reimagines Arishem as Galactus

Chloe Zhao’s Eternals carried a lot of weight in helping set up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not even mentioning the idea of a potential Eternals sequel, both post-credits scenes introduced whole new worlds in and of themselves. In fact, depending on who you talk to, the movie could also set the stage for one of Marvel’s most popular villains to arrive in a potential follow-up. Enter, Galactus.

Earlier in the week, Eternals writer Kaz Firpo suggested Galactus is on the table in a post-Eternals world. All it took was that one quote and fans were off to the races. One dedicated Marvel fan imagined what the Devourer of Worlds could look like in the MCU. Basing the design off Arishem, this version Galactus is slightly altered from his traditional comic book look—but it’s still pretty rad.

“Galactus is an amazing, amazing character, and villain. We are, you know, obviously setting the stage for intergalactic, cosmic, megalith confrontations, especially when you kill a space god—and then the space god comes and kidnaps you and plans to judge Earth, I think the door is very much open for world-eating villains…,” the writer previously told The Direct.

He added, “There’s definitely conversations about these post-credits sequences, about who we’re introducing, where we’re going. Galactus is one of those iconic figures of the Marvel Universe that we’re excited to see. But sometimes I think you leave yourself open, you leave these doors open, and who knows what’s happening in number two. Maybe you’re too busy saving a Celestial from Galactus that you end up incurring his [wrath]… anything’s possible.”

Eternals is now in theaters while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming on Disney+.

