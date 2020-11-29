Ms. Marvel and Stature Team Up in Epic Young Avengers Fanart

✖

It's not even an officially confirmed project, but for Marvel fans, the rumored Young Avengers project is an exciting one. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands its characters with Kate Bishop set to appear in Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel getting her own Disney+ show and speculation that Xochitl Chavez's casting for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness means she's playing America Chavez, fans are getting more and more excited for the possibility the Young Avengers team will make their live-action debut soon. Now, some new fan art is giving fans an idea of what that might look like, specifically with a team up between Ms. Marvel and Stature, Ant-Man's daughter Cassie Lang.

On Instagram, digital artist Vehomhology, paired up their rendering of Emma Furhman's Cassie Lang as Stature as well as Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel with the two size-morphing heroes coming together and we have to admit, it looks like a truly epic team up. Check it out for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙑𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙈𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙊𝙂𝙔 (@venomhology)

As was noted above, there's nothing official about any Young Avengers projects at this point and of the fan art pairing, only Ms. Marvel's future is certain. Production on the Disney+ series is under way with recent set photos surfacing revealing Vellani dressed up not in Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel's iconic costume, but instead in a Captain Marvel costume complete with helmet and jacket that feels like a solid homage to the character's comic book adoration of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel follows the adventures of Kamala Khan, a teenage, Muslim, Pakistani-American girl from Jersey City who gains superpowers when her latent Inhuman DNA is triggered. Since her debut in the comics in 2013, Kamala has become a fan-favorite character as she balances school and friendships with being a member of the Avengers, Secret Warriors, Protectors, and Champions. Iman Vellani was recently cast in the titular role. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed last year, the goal is for Kamala Khan - as well as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Marc Spector/Moon Knight - to eventually factor into movies as well as their Disney+ shows.

“I feel like she’s the future,” Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So, when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

Do you want to see a Stature and Ms. Marvel team up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.