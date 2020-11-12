Ms. Marvel Reportedly Filming Now

✖

Even with the delays the COVID-19 has saddled the entertainment industry with some things are continuing to move forward and that includes production on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 -- especially the highly-anticipated Ms. Marvel series for Disney+. While the series was expected to start production in August, it was pushed back. Now, Insider Charles Murphy reports that filming has begun on the series, in keeping with a previous report that it would in fact start production this month in Atlanta.

Murphy shared the update on Twitter in response to a fan who had asked about an update on Ms. Marvel's production timeline. This report about the production on Ms. Marvel is just the latest update on the series this week. Another report, this one from DiscussingFilm, indicated that the series has also hired a veteran cinematographer in Carmen Cabana. Cabana has a number of credits in both film and television including eleven episodes of Vida, ten episodes of Narcos, and all of Hulu's High Fidelity on the tv side while on the film side are credits such as the Welcome to the Blumhouse installment Nocturne, Hollow Point, and Holiday Breakup.

Ms. Marvel is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon helming episodes of the series.

Ms. Marvel follows the adventures of Kamala Khan, a teenage, Muslim, Pakistani-American girl from Jersey City who gains superpowers when her latent Inhuman DNA is triggered. Since her debut in the comics in 2013, Kamala has become a fan-favorite character as she balances school and friendships with being a member of the Avengers, Secret Warriors, Protectors, and Champions. Iman Vellani was recently cast in the titular role. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed last year, the goal is for Kamala Khan - as well as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Marc Spector/Moon Knight - to eventually factor into movies as well as their Disney+ shows.

“I feel like she’s the future,” Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So, when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

Are you excited to see Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.