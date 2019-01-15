This Is What Jake Gyllenhaal Could Look Like As Mysterio

It seems Mysterio could be coming to the Spider-Man movie universe, and this is what Jake Gyllenhaal playing the role could look like!

Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to play the longtime Spider-Man nemesis, who excels at creating various illusions and generally causing havoc whenever he gets bored. Artist BossLogic took a stab at creating what he could look like in the film, and it’s a pretty straightforward adaptation from the comics with some modern touches thrown in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BossLogic created two versions, the first of which reveals Gyllenhaal’s face as it decays into magical energy, though the classic Globe is still there. The second features a more obscured face, almost scarecrow-like in nature, and the dome is filled with smoke and blue energy. It’s certainly worthy of the theatrical villain, and you can check it out in the images below.

Wanted to make a quick one today for the post. #mysterio Personally I’m still not too sure on this role for him, he is a dope actor and would love to see Jake in a role he could dive deep into. That being said, if they do the character justice writing wise then I’m all for it. pic.twitter.com/5H7jwSy3iM — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 22, 2018

“Wanted to make a quick one today for the post. #mysterio Personally I’m still not too sure on this role for him, he is a dope actor and would love to see Jake in a role he could dive deep into. That being said, if they do the character justice writing wise then I’m all for it.”

Mysterio has always been a fan favorite, despite not really rising to the heights of other Spidey villains like Green Goblin, Venom, and Doctor Octopus. Having Gyllenhaal in the role would certainly bring some credibility to the character, but we have to plead with Sony that if you are going to adapt him into the movies, that Globe has to be a part of it. Seriously, it’s his trademark, and we really want to see that in live-action.

This would be Gyllenhaal’s first superhero film, though he did star in the Prince of Persia live-action adaptation. That project didn’t work out, but as long as Marvel is involved with the Spider-Man sequel, we have faith that this go-round will be much more successful.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.