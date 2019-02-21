Netflix Viewers Question Recent Wave of Show Cancellations

The Marvel Netflix Universe is now officially dead, as The Punisher and Jessica Jones are the final two series in the franchise to announce their respective cancellations. Since then, reports have come out breaking down just why the Marvel Netflix cancellations came about – and shocker, the reason was money.

However, Marvel fans are a pretty superstitious group, and the loss of so many of their favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe series has spurned an entire thread of conspiracy theories on Twitter. Read below to find out what fans are saying about the *real* reason that Netflix is suddenly cancelling so many shows – well beyond just the MCU!

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can currently catch up with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders, all streaming on Netflix — for now.

Mysteries of the Iron Curtain

Netflix is canceling a lot of programming what’s going on there ? https://t.co/qzy3m4KnoF — AJ Thompson (@AJ_ThompsonJr) February 19, 2019

Netflix’s system of keeping internal data about ratings and viewership secret is suddenly coming back to haunt them…

True Victims

In the past 2 days Netflix has cancelled #FriendsFromCollege, Jessica Jones AND Punisher.



WHY pic.twitter.com/QNmHhAeCnV — Childish Andrino (@Andre3005_) February 19, 2019

As this fan states, the true victims in all this are we, the fans. ?

NWO

Netflix’s Marvel cancellations signal the start of the new streaming world order — aka why #JessicaJones and #ThePunisher (and all the other Netflix Marvel shows) were axed: https://t.co/Ygu5jkVWuD pic.twitter.com/lHBwRjpIEw — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) February 19, 2019

As THR accurately identifies, these cancellations signal the start of a new world order in media entertainment.

Tripling Down

Despite recent cancellations, Netflix continues to add content at a rapid pace after spending as much as $13 billion on originals in 2018 https://t.co/GtDVDofyZ4 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 19, 2019

If you think that Netflix is doing this just to cut costs, their spending habits will make you think again…

Big Loss

Some high stakes gamesmanship going on here. Again, other than Stranger Things, there is no blockbuster show at Netflix that affects the culture like Marvel properties. https://t.co/xbc1OHm4Yw — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 18, 2019

As Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld points out, losing MCU content is a major loss for Netflix.

Not Cancellations Are Equal

Lumping in “Friends From College” in with these Marvel shows doesn’t jive.



Not all shows get cancelled for the same reasons. https://t.co/mMwBfnrJIF — Kayla Stetzel (@KaylaStetzel) February 19, 2019

Maybe this all isn’t part of one big Netflix conspiracy – the Disney/Marvel situation could’ve affected those shows, while “Friends From College” just didn’t grab a big enough audience?

War Is Coming

Wow. This is going to get super interesting. Old school versus new school. https://t.co/CfMlK5TpDA — nicholas johnson (@mediaguy) February 19, 2019

By 2021, the world of entertainment is going to look so much different than anything fans ever imagined. And we’ll all look back and note that the war for content supremacy began here.

What are your thoughts on all these Netflix cancellations? Let us know in the comments!

You can currently catch up with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher,and The Defenders, all streaming on Netflix — for now.