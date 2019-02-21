Marvel

Netflix Viewers Question Recent Wave of Show Cancellations

The Marvel Netflix Universe is now officially dead, as The Punisher and Jessica Jones are the […]

By

The Marvel Netflix Universe is now officially dead, as The Punisher and Jessica Jones are the final two series in the franchise to announce their respective cancellations. Since then, reports have come out breaking down just why the Marvel Netflix cancellations came about – and shocker, the reason was money.

However, Marvel fans are a pretty superstitious group, and the loss of so many of their favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe series has spurned an entire thread of conspiracy theories on Twitter. Read below to find out what fans are saying about the *real* reason that Netflix is suddenly cancelling so many shows – well beyond just the MCU!

You can currently catch up with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders, all streaming on Netflix — for now.

Mysteries of the Iron Curtain

Netflix’s system of keeping internal data about ratings and viewership secret is suddenly coming back to haunt them… 

True Victims

As this fan states, the true victims in all this are we, the fans. ?

NWO

As THR accurately identifies, these cancellations signal the start of a new world order in media entertainment. 

Tripling Down

If you think that Netflix is doing this just to cut costs, their spending habits will make you think again… 

Big Loss

As Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld points out, losing MCU content is a major loss for Netflix. 

Not Cancellations Are Equal

Maybe this all isn’t part of one big Netflix conspiracy – the Disney/Marvel situation could’ve affected those shows, while “Friends From College” just didn’t grab a big enough audience? 

War Is Coming

By 2021, the world of entertainment is going to look so much different than anything fans ever imagined. And we’ll all look back and note that the war for content supremacy began here. 

What are your thoughts on all these Netflix cancellations? Let us know in the comments!

