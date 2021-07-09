New Black Widow Character Posters Released

The Black Widow movie is ramping up its promotional efforts as the movie's release date nears. With less than two months until Marvel Studios and Disney make Black Widow available in theaters and on Disney+ through Premiere Access, a new set of character posters has been released. "We've had [movies releasing two months apart] before. Endgame and Far From Home were the same time," " Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told ComiicBook.com in January. "We have the pleasure and the privilege of working with the greatest marketing department in the history of Hollywood, so restarting that campaign, any of those campaigns, I have great confidence in." Black Widow, with Shang-Chi just two months behind it, is fully in its marketing mode.

"In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises," the film's description reads. "Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Cate Shortland directs Black Widow from a screenplay written by Eric Pearson based on Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson's story. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, reprising Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, with Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

Check out the character posters for Black Widow released by Marvel Studios below!