New Captain America Shield Revealed

It looks like Steve Rogers will be receiving a new shield, and it could be his coolest one yet. In two panels teased on Instagram by comic artist Adam Kubert, we see Steve Rogers and Stephen Strange combine their iconic powers to form the new shield.

The mash-up of the two characters will create a new character named the Soldier Supreme, and will spin out of the pages of Gerry Duggan’s Infinity Wars.

The shield doesn’t appear to be a physical item. Rather, it looks like a spell Dr. Strange conjured up to take the shape of Captain America’s iconic shield.

Soldier Supreme isn’t the only new character to be spinning out of Infinity Wars. Other mash-ups announced by Marvel so far far include Iron Hammer (Iron Man/Thor), Weapon Hex (X-23/Scarlet Witch), Arachknight (Moon Knight/Spider-Man), Ghost Panther (Ghost Rider/Black Panther), Green Widow (Black Widow/She-Hulk), Mister Invisible (Reed & Sue Richards), Hot Rocks (Human Torch/The Thing), and Moon Squirrel and Tippysaur (Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur/Squirrel Girl & Tippy).

While Soldier Supreme, Iron Hammer, Weapon Hex, Arachknight, and Ghost Panther will be getting their own Infinity Warps spin-offs, it looks like Green Widow, Mister Invisible, Hot Rocks, and Moon Squirrel & Tippysaur will appear primarily in the main Infinity Wars: Infinity Warps title.

“What happens when you look into the warp? You find some of the most exciting and unique Two-In-One heroes that the Marvel Universe has ever seen! A little scary, a little intriguing…just what are the secrets behind their stories?” Marvel announced in a press release earlier this week.

The release on to reveal the creative teams for the first issues.

“This November, superstar writers Ryan North (Unbeatable Squirrel Girl), Mariko Tamaki (X-23, She-Hulk) and Jim Zub (Champions, Avengers: No Surrender) bring their game to a whole new level along with the art talents of Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), Francisco Herrera (Venom) and Ozgur Yildirim in INFINITY WARS: INFINITY WARPS #1!”

While the indiviudal Infinity Warps series start rolling out next month, it appears that Infinity Wars: Infinity Warps #1 will drop at comic shops this November.