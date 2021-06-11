Darkhold Saga To Bring Chaos To Marvel Universe

✖

At last, the Book of the Damned is finally returning. Months after Marvel's Darkhold event was delayed due to a global pandemic, the House of Ideas has announced the group of titles is returning later this fall. Friday afternoon, Marvel officially unveiled The Darkhold Alpha #1, a one-shot from Steve Orlando and Cian Tormey that will kick off a "spellbinding tale."

According to a release distributed by the publisher, the mini-event will take place through a series of one-shots featuring Iron Man, Wasp, Black Bolt, Blade, and Spider-Man as the team works to stop Dr. Doom from destroying reality as we know it. One way or another, the legendary Fantastic Four baddie obtains the ancient tomb and unleashed Chthon upon the world. To save everything as we know it, the group of heroes must read through the Darkhold and turn themselves insane.

“At last, we’re ready to open the Darkhold together,” Orlando said in the release. “Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom are two of Marvel’s most intimidating icons! And I am so excited for you all to get on board with this journey that pushes Wanda to the limit, as five of Marvel’s biggest heroes must overcome the nightmares held by the Darkhold’s pages, to stand with Wanda against one of her oldest enemies.”

"In a story that will delight and terrify, the infamous Darkhold text has resurfaced, and the Scarlet Witch is the only hero who can prevent the dreadful havoc it’s set to unleash," the release says.

"For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the Darkhold—a.k.a. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now Doctor Doom, one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it, and Chthon has found him," it adds. "To save them all, the Scarlet Witch recruits a group of the world’s greatest heroes: Iron Man, Wasp (Janet Van Dyne), Black Bolt, Blade, and Spider-Man. But in order to enter Chthon's dimension and fight him, the heroes must read from the legendary Darkhold, which drives them utterly insane. Together, they’ll have to confront their inner darkness to overcome of the most powerful mystical threats the Marvel Universe has ever faced."

It's expected for The Darkhold Alpha #1 to hit comic shops this September, featuring covers by Greg Smallwood. In case you're want to see the Darkhold in live-action, the book makes an appearance in WandaVision, now streaming on Disney+.