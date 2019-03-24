New FOX Celebrates Life After Disney

After a year of speculation, predictions, and analysis, the ink has finally dried on the deal between 21st Century Fox and the Walt Disney Company. But with the movie and television studios coming under control of Disney, many of the broadcast networks from Fox are remaining their own entity, including the national network FOX.

The company left in its wake took to social media to ring in the new era, promoting all of the popular television series that will continue to air on the network. The Simpsons, Empire, American Idol, and more were all showcased in the video, which you can see in the clip above.

FOX will remain separate Disney, and is now a part of the “New Fox” brand that includes Fox News and Fox Sports. However, the broadcast network will continue to air content from the Disney owned 20th Century Fox Television, which produces the long-running animated series The Simpsons.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger issued a statement in the wake of the acquisition being finalized, looking forward to the future.

“This is an extraordinary and historic moment for us — one that will create significant long-term value for our company and our shareholders,” Iger said. “Combining Disney’s and 21st Century Fox’s wealth of creative content and proven talent creates the preeminent global entertainment company, well positioned to lead in an incredibly dynamic and transformative era.”

But while some fans might be looking forward to the future, those working for the studios are left wondering if they’ll have jobs even as they continue to promote future projects. One marketing executive for X-Men: Dark Phoenix told Vanity Fair that their project is suffering because of the acquisition.

“We know when we are dropping a trailer, but we are nowhere near where we should be at this time,” a marketing exec told Vanity Fair. “It’s frightening. I would be mad if I were a filmmaker.”

“Nobody has come around and said, ‘This is what’s going on.’ Why can’t they just tell us that there is no place for us? Why can’t they let anyone know?” added the marketing executive. “We are not leaving because we didn’t make money for the company or we did a bad job. We are leaving because of pure capitalism.”

We’ll find out what Disney has planned for their Fox assets in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on June 7th.

