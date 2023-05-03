New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Poster Showcases Rocket

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being released on Friday, and the first reactions are very positive. Currently, the threequel is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score after 155 reviews. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "cathartic" and "emotional." It's been said that the new movie has a lot of focus on Rocket (Bradley Cooper), so it's no surprise that Marvel shared some art for the movie that has him at the center. While we've seen individual character posters for the film, the latest one shows the entire cast with an emphasis on Rocket.

"Check out this brand-new art from @julienricojr inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Experience it in theaters tomorrow," Marvel Studios shared. You can check it out below:

Sean Gunn Talks the Challenges of Playing Rocket:

In addition to playing Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Sean Gunn also serves as the on-set Rocket. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Gunn explained why Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was his biggest challenge yet.

"Fortunately, a lot of the toughest Rocket scenes were the very first things we shot so the stuff with Lylla and the other friends from Rocket's past, we did the motion reference for that stuff right away. Those are the first things and so kind of got through the hardest stuff first because that stuff is really emotional," Gunn shared.

He added, "In this movie, there's one sequence where it's actually my voice for Rocket, which hadn't been done in the past. But there's a sequence for when young Rocket is sort of asking about the sky to the High Evolutionary. That is actually my voice, which hadn't been done in any of the previous movies. I mean, it's just part of the gig like anything else. It's like you and going back and figuring out who this guy is and where he came from and oh, it's heart-wrenching but it's good."

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Returning Guardians of the Galaxy stars include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. MCU newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. The film also features Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and Jennifer Holland.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.