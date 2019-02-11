‘X-Men’ Producer Would “Hate” to See ‘The New Mutants’ Debut on Hulu

The future of the X-Men series under the ownership of Disney has many unanswered questions, which even includes films that have previously been given theatrical release dates. One rumor regarding The New Mutants, which currently has an August 2nd release date, is that the film could actually debut on Hulu, an outcome X-Men franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner would hate to see.

“They worked hard on it,” Shuler Donner about the film’s production team on a Television Critics Association panel. “I want to see it released (theatrically), I’d hate to see it thrown at Hulu.”

She also noted that she was “hopeful” that the film would ultimately hit theaters on its currently-scheduled release date.

The first trailer for the film debuted in October of 2017, touting an April 2018 release date. As that date approached, the film was delayed 10 months to February 22nd of this year. As time went by, the film was pushed back further to its current August 2nd release date.

The release date delays weren’t originally explained, though the information emerged that the film would undergo reshoots. This wasn’t the only X-Men film in jeopardy, as X-Men: Dark Pheonix also earned delays due to reshoots. With New Mutants having less brand recognition than the proper X-Men sequel, reports have hinted at the film quietly being dumped on the streaming service, with its release potentially complicated by Disney acquiring a majority of 21st Century Fox’s properties.

Despite these doubts about the film, star Anya Taylor-Joy feels as though the reshoots will ensure that fans are delivered the best adventure.

“I think we’re making the movie that we set out to make, in the beginning,” Taylor-Joy shared with Collider. “That’s what we’re going to end up delivering to people. It feels like the movie we all signed up to do, which is good.”

Understandably, fans are desperate to see the film, though Taylor-Joy assured that, when the film does finally come out, the wait will have been worth it.

“It’s crazy exciting! I love my character. I have such a connection to Illyana. I absolutely adore her, and getting to play her is super fun because she’s sassy and Russian and a little bit psycho. She’s just so much fun to play,” the actress detailed. “And I don’t find [the delay] frustrating because when the film comes out, we want it to be something that will make the fans truly happy. Taking the time to do it, whilst people might find it a little bit frustrating to wait for it, when we deliver it, it’s going to be fantastic. That’s the most important thing. And getting the opportunity to play the character again is just great.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of The New Mutants, which is slated to hit theaters on August 2nd.

Stay tuned for details on the future of The New Mutants, which is slated to hit theaters on August 2nd.