The Marvel Legends Retro Spider-Man Kraven the Hunter Figure Is Here (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro teased their 6-inch scale Marvel Legends Spider-Man Retro Collection Kraven the Hunter figure late last year via digital renders, but the official launch complete with actual product images and pre-order info is coming at you first from ComicBook.com. All of the details you need can be found below.

The Marvel Legends Spider-Man Retro Kraven the Hunter figure is inspired by the Spider-Man: The Animated Series that aired in the '90s, complete with classic Toy-Biz-style cardback. The sculpt on the Kraven figure is pretty fantastic, though some might have wished for a second head option without the exaggerated expression and insane eyebrows. The figure does include a spear accessory however.

The Retro Kraven figure is a Walmart exclusive, and will be available for pre-order on March 16 at 7am PT / 10am ET exclusively here at Walmart as part of Walmart Collector Con. So, in addition to this figure, you can expect many more exclusive Hasbro releases to drop from Walmart during their Collector Con event. Stay tuned for additional details.

Speaking of Marvel Legends releases, Hasbro recently debuted a wave of figures inspired by the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania film, and it includes Build-A-Figure pieces for a giant MCU Cassie Lang. It also includes comic-inspired character figures of Ultron, Egghead, Crossfire and Future Ant-Man. You can take a closer look at the wave right here complete with pre-order details.

As for the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, it is expected to arrive in theaters on October 6th, 2023. The film was \directed by J.C. Chandor, and it will will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter, and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Levi Miller.