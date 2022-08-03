She-Hulk Cast & Crew Tease Daredevil's Role in Disney+ Series

Marvel fans already know that Charlie Cox will return as the Man Without Fear in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law TV series on Disney+ and now we have an idea of just how much Daredevil and his alter ego will appear. Speaking at the summer Television Critics Association panel, series directors Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and star Tatiana Maslany opened up about how old Hornhead fits into the show, as much as they can, and how his dynamic with Jennifer compares to something else from pop culture. "To watch Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters match wits is something I think people are going to love," Coiro said. "Charlie & Tatiana have great chemistry, it's got the tone of a Howard Hawks movie."

Maslany added, addressing anxious fans," saying: "Charlie is amazing and he does some really great work. You know, the tone of our show is so different, and to see his character in the tone of She-Hulk is really fun to watch." When pressed by Deadline for more details about Cox's role, and if it will set up the just announced Daredevil: Born Again, Gao joked: "I think you guys know we are not allowed to tell you any of that. Marvel has security guards posted outside of each of our doors."

Other news about She-Hulk that was confirmed during the TCA panel is that the show's premiere date on Disney+ has been pushed back one day and will now arrive on Thursday, August 18. In addition the series will continue to debut new episodes on Thursdays of every week rather than on Wednesdays.

"I don't think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn't know what the status was of the character," Gao said recently in a chat with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con about using Daredevil. "And then, I can't remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, 'Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?' And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn't believe it, we thought we were being pranked."

In Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)-an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases-must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.