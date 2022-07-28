She-Hulk Writers Thought They Were Pranked Over Daredevil Appearance

There was a time of uncertainty once Netflix canceled Daredevil and the remainder of the Netflix shows. As actors quickly revealed, the streamer would hold onto the rights to the characters that appeared in the slate of shows for two full calendar years. Eventually, however, Marvel Studios obtained the rights and slowly started bringing characters back, starting with Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear during Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In fact, the rights issues were still nebulous when the writer's room for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was formed. She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao recently went the length to say she thought she was being pranked when Marvel officials told her they could use Daredevil in the courtroom comedy.

"I don't think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn't know what the status was of the character," Gao said in a chat with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con. "And then, I can't remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, 'Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?' And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn't believe it, we thought we were being pranked."

Once Gao and her team found out Cox's Matt Murdock was able to be used in the series, it was off to the races.

"We just kept writing him in, and we kept rolling with the story just thinking like, 'Okay, any moment now they're going to tell us we can't use them. They made a mistake. They actually don't have the rights,'" she concluded. "But it just kept [becoming] more and more real. And it was so hard to keep that secret!"

Are you excited for Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? What other characters do you think could appear? Share your thoughts with us either in the comments below or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

She-Hulk is set to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th while Daredevil: Born Again has a release frame of Spring 2024. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.