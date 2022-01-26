Spider-Man: No Way Home Merch Combines All Three Spider Logos

It took months for anyone to officially make mention of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with studios executives even waiting weeks after the film was released before sending either actor out on a press tour. Now, the merchandising machine has been allowed to get in full swing, as the first No Way Home-affiliated products involving all three of the movie’s Peter Parkers have started to surface.

Tuesday, Marvel revealed a new wave of merchandise including an epic shirt involving the three logos of the heroes involved. The merchandise revealed also includes nods to some of the film’s best moments, including Garfield’s “I Love You Guys!” line and some shots of the three swinging through scaffolding.

You can see all of that merch here.

Garfield was subjected to months of “torturous” lying about his involvement, in the flick, all to keep the surprise alive.

“It was definitely a kind of ethical dilemma to a certain degree. But then I kind of realized that it wasn’t, in a way. Because who doesn’t want — ultimately, deep down — who doesn’t want a surprise party?” Garfield said on The Jess Cagle Show. “In order to organize a surprise party, there has to be some fibbing. I’ll say ‘fibbing’ rather than lying because that feels more socially acceptable.”

“That felt like the kind of thing I was willing to sacrifice my integrity for,” Garfield added with a laugh.

“Anyone who’s played Werewolf knows, at the beginning of the game when you look at the card and if you’re the werewolf, you know the next two hours are going to be incredibly intense and stressful because you’re going to try to not be seen as a liar,” he said. “It’s so, so painful (laughs). But it was a wonderful thing to be able to [pull off]. Who gets to play a massive game of Werewolf with the entire Internet?”

