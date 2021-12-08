New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Released by Dolby

The massive Marvel marketing machine continues to churn out collateral for Spider-Man: No Way Home, now just a week from its release here in the United States. While loads of posters for the film have already been released, Dolby Cinema has now released its exclusive poster for the threequel, and ComicBook.com has your first look at the high-octane layout.

Featuring Tom Holland’s web-slinger Peter Parker front and center, the iconic Dolby logo looms large in the background. The texturing and gradients used for the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo have taken over the Dolby logo as Spidey swings between them. See the full poster for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After No Way Home tickets ended up breaking most sites, Dolby still has plenty of tickets available for their ultimate theater experience. You can buy your tickets here.

Interestingly enough, Dolby—a company rooted in audio production—just completed a survey suggesting six out of 10 people have discovered new songs and musicians to listen to after watching a film or television show.

“Music fills our lives with moments of joy and has been a way to escape the challenges we have faced over the past two years. This has driven changes in consumer behavior, such as the revival of music from past decades to the prioritization of better-quality experiences that allow listeners to connect more deeply with their favorite artists and songs,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “As we look to the future, we expect these influences to have a lasting impact over how we enjoy music.”

Conducted this November, the survey polled 2,000 adults who listen to music for at least one hour every day. The full results of the survey, including breakdowns of what people are listening to can be found here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!