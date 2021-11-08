Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster Is Armed and Dangerous

Hello, poster! Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios grant fan wishes with the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The premiere trailer revealed out of CinemaCon in August shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland), accused of murdering Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his secret identity outed by Daily Bugle pundit J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), still reeling from the ending of Far From Home. When he’s reunited with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, a dangerous spell is cast with an ominous warning that will echo across the multiverse: Be careful what you wish for, Parker.

See the new poster below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that everyone knows Peter Parker and Spider-Man are the same, it’s hurting the people he cares about most: his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), best bud Ned (Jacob Batalon), and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). When the Spider-Man sequel swings into theaters on December 17, even the sorcery of Stephen Strange — and extra-appendage armor designed by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) or a magically-upgraded new suit — might not be enough to put the genie back in the bottle with the returns of multiversal villains like Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina) and Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx).

Aside from calling the Spidey sequel the “most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made,” Holland is keeping spoilers under wraps amid the long-rumored returns of Spider-Men variants from other universes (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield).

RELATED: Iron Man‘s Deleted Doctor Octopus Origin Tied Tony Stark to Spider-Man Villain

“Sometimes the fans figure out what’s going on, sometimes they don’t,” Holland previously told Uproxx. “Sometimes they figure out one thing, and it opens up a whole world of possibilities and they go off on a tangent, which could not be more different or more correct to what we’re making. It’s a shame, sometimes, that things get leaked and things get ruined.”

“But at the moment, with this film, I think we’re doing a very, very good job of keeping the things that need to be a secret, a secret,” added Holland, who early on in his Marvel career gained a reputation as a secrets spoiler. “I’m sure there are things that are going on that I have no idea about. I mean, I’m usually the last person to find out what’s going on, because of this ridiculous rumor that I spoil movies!”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.