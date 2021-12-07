New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reportedly on the Way

If you’ve been keeping track at home—which millions of Americans likely are—you’ll know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally set for release next week. Despite just days between now and the release of the highly anticipated threequel, new mutterings online suggest Sony may be gearing up to release a third trailer for the film. That’s right: just days before the film is set to release, a third trailer—potentially revealing more than ever before—could hit online channels.

The reports are rooted in a new listing by the BBFC, or British Board of Film Certification. According to the film-rating outfit, a third trailer has been approved by officials for release on December 15th. That’s the day the film is released in the United Kingdom and two days ahead of the film’s release in the United States.

Releasing a new trailer after some fans have seen the feature is a bold move and could have some hefty ramifications for a movie like No Way Home. With leaks and rumors about certain character appearances around every corner on social media, one would think Sony is using the third trailer to finally make the reveals it’s wanted all too along.

Since the movie would already be released in theaters in the UK, it likely means Sony is trying to use the trailer to market the film to non-fans, or casual movie-goers who may be interested once they learn, say Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, are in the movie after all.

Should it be released in the UK, however, it’s incredibly likely some versions of the marketing clip would make its way online, spoiling those in the United States who wouldn’t have been able to see it yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.